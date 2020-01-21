Ricky Ponting Delighted That Sachin Tendulkar Will Coach His Team

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne are coming out of retirement for a Bushfire Cricket Bash match which will be played on February 8, 2020. The funds raised during the match will be used to help all those affected by the Australian bushfires.

Recently, it was revealed that cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach the two sides as the match is just a couple of weeks away. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and welcomed Sachin Tendulkar as the coach of his team.

How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too! pic.twitter.com/RVSdy28vO7 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 21, 2020

Kevin Roberts welcomes Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh

During a press conference, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts said that he and his team are really honoured to welcome Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh back to Australia. He said that both Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh have played in Australia and both had a good time.

He hoped that the two legends will enjoy playing in Australia again. He said that he can’t wait to meet the two and tell them about the importance of this match.

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved," said Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts.

Many Australian cricketers are doing whatever they can to help the victims of the bushfires. Recently, Shane Warne auctioned his "baggy green" cap which Australian Test players get on their debut. The cap was sold for more than 1 million Australian dollars.

Apart from Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke and Brett Lee are also scheduled to come out of retirement for the Bushfire Cricket Bash match. According to reports, Steve Waugh and Justin Langer will also play a major part during the match.

