From IPL 2023, Super Cup To Champions League : Check Out Top Sporting Events Of This Week

Sporting fans around the world are all geared up for another exciting week of different events, taking place around the globe. The week begins with the Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures on Monday, before the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final kicks off from April 12 onwards. While European clubs also kick off the Europa League quarter-final, football clubs from India will compete in the AIFF Super Cup.

Indian Premier League 2023: IPL 2023 Schedule from March 10 to March 16

RCB vs LSG on Monday, April 10 at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs MI on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs RR on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs GT on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs SRH on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs DC on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs KKR on Sunday, April 16 at 3:30 PM IST

GT vs RR on Sunday, April 16 at 7:30 PM IST

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final: UCL quarter-final Leg 1 schedule

Benfica vs Inter Milan on Wednesday, April 12 at 12:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs Bayern on Wednesday, April 12 at 12:30 AM IST

Real Madrid vs Chelsea on Thursday, April 13 at 12:30 AM IST

AC Milan vs Napoli on Thursday, April 12 at 12:30 AM IST

UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Europa League quarter-final Leg 1 schedule

Feyenoord vs Roma on Thursday, April 13 at 10:15 PM IST

Juventus vs Sporting on Friday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST

Manchester United vs Sevilla on Friday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST

Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise on Friday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST

Hero Super Cup 2022-23: Key AIFF Super Cup matchups this week

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala on Monday, April 10 at 5:00 PM IST

Goa vs Jamshedpur on Monday, April 10 at 8:30 PM IST

Mumbai City vs Churchill Brothers on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:00 PM IST

Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters on Wednesday, April 12 at 5:00 PM IST

RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 12 at 8:30 PM IST

Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday, April 14 at 8:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters on Sunday, April 16 at 8:30 PM IST

Other key football fixtures this week

Ligue 1, PSG vs Lens on Sunday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST

Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on Sunday, April 16 at 9:00 PM IST

Premier League, Manchester City vs Leicester City on Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 PM IST

Premier League, West Ham vs Arsenal on Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 PM IST

Premier League, Chelsea vs Brighton on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 PM IST

Key cricket fixtures for this week

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test, from Sunday, April 16

