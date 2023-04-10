From IPL 2023, Super Cup To Champions League : Check Out Top Sporting Events Of This Week

Quick links:
Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI/@bengalurufc/Instagram
Sporting fans around the world are all geared up for another exciting week of different events, taking place around the globe. The week begins with the Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures on Monday, before the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final kicks off from April 12 onwards. While European clubs also kick off the Europa League quarter-final, football clubs from India will compete in the AIFF Super Cup.
ALSO READ | Kerala Blasters Regret Walking Out During ISL Playoff Tie After AIFF Imposes Sanctions