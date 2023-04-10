Last Updated:

From IPL 2023, Super Cup To Champions League : Check Out Top Sporting Events Of This Week

Check out the top sporting events scheduled to be held this week, including the ongoing IPL 2023, Champions League action, and the Hero Super Cup, among others.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2023, Champions League, Europa League, Hero Super Cup

Sporting fans around the world are all geared up for another exciting week of different events, taking place around the globe. The week begins with the Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures on Monday, before the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final kicks off from April 12 onwards. While European clubs also kick off the Europa League quarter-final, football clubs from India will compete in the AIFF Super Cup.

Indian Premier League 2023: IPL 2023 Schedule from March 10 to March 16

  • RCB vs LSG on Monday, April 10 at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs MI on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs RR on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM IST
  • PBKS vs GT on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 PM IST
  • KKR vs SRH on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 PM IST
  • RCB vs DC on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs PBKS on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs KKR on Sunday, April 16 at 3:30 PM IST
  • GT vs RR on Sunday, April 16 at 7:30 PM IST

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final: UCL quarter-final Leg 1 schedule

  • Benfica vs Inter Milan on Wednesday, April 12 at 12:30 AM IST
  • Manchester City vs Bayern on Wednesday, April 12 at 12:30 AM IST
  • Real Madrid vs Chelsea on Thursday, April 13 at 12:30 AM IST
  • AC Milan vs Napoli on Thursday, April 12 at 12:30 AM IST

UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Europa League quarter-final Leg 1 schedule

  • Feyenoord vs Roma on Thursday, April 13 at 10:15 PM IST
  • Juventus vs Sporting on Friday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST
  • Manchester United vs Sevilla on Friday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST
  • Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise on Friday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST

Hero Super Cup 2022-23: Key AIFF Super Cup matchups this week

  • ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala on Monday, April 10 at 5:00 PM IST
  • Goa vs Jamshedpur on Monday, April 10 at 8:30 PM IST
  • Mumbai City vs Churchill Brothers on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:00 PM IST
  • Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters on Wednesday, April 12 at 5:00 PM IST
  • RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 12 at 8:30 PM IST
  • Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday, April 14 at 8:30 PM IST
  • Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters on Sunday, April 16 at 8:30 PM IST

Other key football fixtures this week

  • Ligue 1, PSG vs Lens on Sunday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST
  • Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on Sunday, April 16 at 9:00 PM IST
  • Premier League, Manchester City vs Leicester City on Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 PM IST
  • Premier League, West Ham vs Arsenal on Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 PM IST
  • Premier League, Chelsea vs Brighton on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 PM IST

Key cricket fixtures for this week

  • Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test, from Sunday, April 16

WWE

  • WWE Monday Night Raw on Friday, April 11
  • WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Saturday, April 15
