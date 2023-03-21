Deja Vu! Jemimah Rodrigues Dismisses Hayley Mathews In An Eerily Similar Way In WPL- WATCH

Jemimah Rodrigues of Delhi Capitals took a stunning catch on Monday to send Mumbai Indians' opener Hayley Matthews back to the pavilion. Batting first, Mumbai were looking to get things sorted after a shaky start but an acrobatic effort by Rodrigues furthered Mumbai's woes in the match. Delhi Capitals registered a win over Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

Matthews, who had faced 9 deliveries at that point was looking to get things going and targetted Shikha Pandey's length ball and whipped it towards mid-on, the air-borne ball was on course to go towards the boundary but a diving Rodrigues changed the destiny of the ball. Travelling to her right, Jemimah Rodrigues flew in the direction to take an outstanding low catch. The dismissal struck the bells of trouble in the Mumbai camp as at that juncture the score was 10 for after 3.3 overs.

The irony with this catch is that when the two teams met for the first time there as well Jemimah took an unbelievable catch. Moreover, on that occasion too it was Hayley Matthews who became her victim. Here's the unbelievable catch by Jemimah Rodrigues from the recent encounter.

DC vs MI: WPL match 18

The clash between the top two sides of the league was monumental as it is the business end and peaking in this stage could lead to a direct qualification to the final. Mumbai, who were at the top from the last two weeks and had already reigned supreme over DC in the tournament had the test of remaining at the top. For DC, a win could have taken them to the top. So, what transpired?

Batting first Mumbai lost their way early on and were reeling at 21 for 4. For MI, captain Harmanpreet Kaur tried to resurrect the innings but she could not add more than 23 to the total. MI could only gather 109 after 20 overs. In response, Delhi openers pounced on the low target and took the match away from the Indians. DC registered a one-sided win of 9 wickets. Marizanne Kapp became the player of the match following her incredible spell of 13 for 2.