From Venkatesh Prasad To Aakash Chopra, Star-studded Expert Panel For WPL 2023 Announced

Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Iyer reportedly feature together on the list of commentators finalized by Viacom18 for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. Jio Cinema will be streaming the WPL 2023 on their website and mobile application, while the inaugural season will be telecasted on Sports 18. As per Viacom 18, Chopra and Prasad will be among other big names like Anjum Chopra, Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel, and Pragyan Ojha to feature in the list of commentators.

The development of Chopra and Prasad being named in the panel became a big talking point for Indian cricket fans on social media, as both individuals were recently involved in a feud online. Chopra openly disagreed with Prasad’s decision to loathe criticism of KL Rahul. While Chopra felt Prasad was being too harsh with the Indian opener, the latter claimed Rahul has been given enough chances to not get called out after his dismal show.

However, it is worth noting that Chopra will be a part of the Hindi commentary team, while Prasad will be seen calling the match in his native Kannada language. Meanwhile, the inaugural WPL season will also be streamed in the English, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages as well. Meanwhile, here’s a look at all the commentary teams, and live-streaming details about WPL 2023 ahead of the season opener on March 4.

All commentators for WPL 2023

English: Kate Cross, Natalie Germanos, Mel Jones

Hindi: Anjum Chopra, Reema Malhotra, Samantha Lobatto, Zaheer Khan, Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, Anant Tyagi and Saba Karim, Punam Raut, Pragyan Ojha

Tamil: Niranjana Nagarajan, Aarti Sankaran, Abhinav Mukund, Anirudha Srikkanth, Vidyut Sivaramkrishnan, Sudhir Srinivasan, Bagawati Prasad, R Sridhar

Kannada: Veda Krishnamurthy, Karuna Jain, Venkatesh Prasad, Sujay Shastry, Raghavendra Raj, Sumanth

Telugu: Sunitha Anand, Sravanthi Naidu, Sandeep Bavanaka, Vijay Goud, Venkatpathy Raju, Hanuma Vihari, Akshath Reddy

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

The live streaming of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema for free.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

The live telecast of the inaugural WPL will be available on Sports18 – 1 SD & HD (English & Telugu), Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Colors Kannada Cinema, & Colors Tamil.