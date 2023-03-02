WPL 2023: Format, Schedule, Full Squads And Qualification Scenarios For Inaugural Season

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is hovering on the horizon as Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will feature in the first-ever WPL match on 4th March. DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be competing with each other for the coveted trophy. The final is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

Several esteemed players the likes of Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be seen donning the jerseys of various franchises in this cricketing extravaganza. 22 group stage matches are set to be staged in this tournament.

WPL format and Qualification scenario

Each team is designated to play the other four teams twice during the group stage and the top three teams will cement a place in the playoff stage. The highest-ranked team will automatically seal a place in the final. The other two teams will fight in the eliminator in an order to gain entry in the summit match.

WPL Schdeule

Mumbai Indians squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Delhi Capitals squad

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal

UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (c), Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

