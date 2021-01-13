Gabba Test: Indian Fans FUME At 'Washington Sundar Over Kuldeep Yadav' Selection Rumours

The Indian team has marred with numerous injuries in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Several players have been injured during the course of the Test series which has debilitated the squad. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently injured himself during the SCG Test and was ruled out of the series. To make matters worse, spinner R Ashwin also suffered an injury during the match which is why a cloud of uncertainty is looming over his participation in the India vs Australia 4th Test.

Fans furious after reports of Washington Sundar's inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav for Gabba Test emerge

With both Jadeja and Ashwin not fit for the Gabba Test, reports are rife that Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar is in line to make his debut in Brisbane. Sundar was a part of India' limited-overs sides and was subsequently asked to stay in Australia as a net bowler. The all-rounder has been with the Indian side since the start of the tour which is why he won't have to undergo quarantine.

The reports of Washington Sundar's inclusion for the Gabba Test haven't gone down well with a certain section of fans as they lashed out at the Indian team management. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their wish to see Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI instead of Sundar. While some fans stated that Sundar is a limited-overs specialist, others pointed out the need to play five specialist bowlers. On the other hand, some claim that Sundar has no right to be a part of the team since he was not in the original 25-man squad itself for the Test series, making his sudden travel to Australia also more difficult. Here's a look at a few reactions.

He might be economical but not a wicket taker.Wickets is what we need in test cricket — Prathisha Pratapan (@prathishapratap) January 13, 2021

What nonsense. Kuldeep is a bowler and you need to pick him in the basis of his bowling. This isn't a T20 match that all rounders will serve the purpose. Specialists are needed, and we know Kuldeep's mystery spin can trouble the Aussies. Will be unfair to play Sundar imo. — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) January 13, 2021

Well I don't think at all that Sundar is zero in test cricket. The question is who is better spinner for test cricket. And Kuldeep is our 3rd best spinner for us after Ashwin and Jadeja. It's the fault of the selectors to not pick a proper backup for Number 7. — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) January 13, 2021

I know that very well. But Sundar was not in the squad initially. It was Kuldeep who was there. Including Sundar in the playing XI will not set the right example to the players. Team selection is done taking all these into consideration. Test is totally different from LOIs. — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) January 13, 2021

With Ashwin there, adding Sundar for extra batting makes no sense.

Unfair to Kuldeep too.

Remember Kuldeep part of initial squad & took 5fer in only Innings bowled in Australia.

Sundar still a net bowler https://t.co/zo45a6vA7s — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) January 13, 2021

What nonsense lol. Play Kuldeep, he's twice the bowler of Sundar. Sundar will give 10-15 runs, ask the batsman to make those runs. https://t.co/cCsJbup08l — h (@LostMyAxe) January 13, 2021

It will be interesting to see who India goes ahead with for the fourth and final Test of series at the Gabba against an Australian side that has a formidable record at the venue. In the 62 matches that have played at the venue, the hosts have won 40 of them and has only managed eight losses. As many as 13 of those wins have come by an innings. What is remarkable is the fact that the hosts haven't lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988. If India want to beat Australia, they will have to pull off something spectacular again for one last time.

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON SUNDAR & KULDEEP YADAV INSTAGRAM

