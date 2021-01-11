R Ashwin's Wife Gives Him EPIC Advice In Tackling Tim Paine's Sledges, Fans Laud Her Wit

Indian spinner R Ashwin and his wife Prithi Ashwin seem to be extremely witty people. Time and again, the couple has amused fans with their sarcastic digs and befitting replies. Ashwin's wife was at it once again as she took to Twitter and gave a couple of witty advices to her husband who was batting in the India vs Australia 3rd Test in Sydney to secure a draw for the visitors.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Lauded By Indian Fans For Cracking Response To Tim Paine's Dirty Sledge: WATCH

R Ashwin's wife brutally trolls Tim Paine for dirty sledging

Ashwin's resolute batting left the entire Australian camp frustrated which is why their captain Tim Paine resorted to some dirty sledging. The Australian stumper was constantly at it as he was trying to distract Ashwin by provocative chatter. That's when Ashwin's wife took to Twitter for expressing her amazement at the incident and asked the off-spinner to remain calm and composed.

A few minutes later Ashwin wife took a hysterical dig at the Australian captain. She retweeted her tweet and advised the cricketer to ignore Paine by imagining that it's their daughter Aadhya who is crying incessantly at 3 in the morning. Here's a look at Prithi Ashwin's hilarious tweets.

Wow. Keep cool Ashwinnnnnnn. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

Just imagine it is Aadhya crying nonstop at 3 am and ignore. 💃 https://t.co/zgw6ySjy54 — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

As soon as Prithi Ashwin posted the tweet, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded her for her sharp sense of humour. A lot of fans also heaped praise on Ashwin for standing tall like a rock and helping India secure a draw. Here's a look at how people reacted to Prithi Ashwin's tweet.

Mam, you both match each other equally in terms of humour. Such a lovely thing to haunt in pairs😂 — Abhisek (@abhi_ab93) January 11, 2021

Perfect analogy and probably get thinking the same...



Ash will see us thru today... — Mastii 🔞 (@nbj_jtn) January 11, 2021

Mam you're wonderful! You two are so good together. All the love and good wishes for you both❤️ — Yash (@sarcasmwalaaa) January 11, 2021

What i have seen from ashwin today .... the grit the determination after bowling 60 to 70 overs and also getting hit several times. This guy earned my respect today. — El Matador ⚡ (@Royarghya09) January 11, 2021

Prithi!!! No fair! This is brutal. 😂😂😂 — Vijay Raghunathan (@PurdueProfessor) January 11, 2021

You mean no baby sitter? ! 🤪 — Brindha Seshadri (@SeshadriBrindha) January 11, 2021

Savage 😂 — We are Groot (@ImAbhiM) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ | Hanuma Vihari Slammed By Fan For 'slow' Knock, Harsha Bhogle Gives It Back To Him In Style

Meanwhile, India started their innings with an overnight score of 98/2 but lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on Day 5. However, Pant was promoted up the batting order and stitched a 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to bring India back into the game. The southpaw played a counter-attacking knock of 97 and fell short of his century by just three runs.

After Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Pujara and Hanuma Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. To Indian fans' disarray, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving two new batsmen Vihari and R Ashwin at the crease. However, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin showed immense grit and determination by batting almost 43 overs to secure a draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

ALSO READ | IND Vs AUS Live: BCCI, CA Gives MASSIVE Update On Brisbane Test After Long Standoff

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Rattles Aussies? Steve Smith ANGERS Indian Fans, Accused Of Cheating: WATCH

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU/ PRITHI NARAYANAN INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.