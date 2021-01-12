Are R Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal In Doubt For Gabba Test After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Ruled Out?

The manner in which Team India counter-attacked Australia's psychological warfare in the third Test at Sydney with sheer resilience has set the one for the ultimate showdown at Brisbane. However, India's team management has a lot to worry about ahead of the crucial encounter as the team's injury woes refuse to die down. With uncertainty looming over the availability of SCG hero R Ashwin along with Mayank Agarwal, the visitors have a lot to ponder upon apart from their cricketing merit.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: R Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal doubtful for the final encounter?

The Indian team's tour of Australia has been an eventful one, to say the least. While the cricketers have displayed exemplary grit and determination on the field, it also has taken a toll on their bodies. The side already are devoid of their premier batsman and captain Virat Kohli, and injuries to multiple key players could also dent the team's chances of clinching the series. Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin's marathon partnership at the Sydney Cricket Ground helped India claim a memorable draw in the closer fought Test match.

Hanuma Vihari's hamstring injury could force him out of the final Test, and R Ashwin's back spasm is also a worrying sign for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. Moreover, Mayank Agarwal, who was likely to replace Hanuma Vihari at Brisbane, also recently suffered a blow while batting in the nets. Reports suggest that the injury could also be a hairline fracture, which could sideline the talented batsman. India's bench strength has already been tested in the injury-marred tour, and Agarwal and Ashwin's case could put the think tank into further dilemma.

The Ravindra Jadeja injury news also is likely to have a major impact on the team combination. The all-rounder has contributed significantly in all the departments in the ongoing Test series. The left-hander's services will not be available for the fourth Test as he has been ruled out with a dislocated thumb.

India's fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also looked in great discomfort on Day 3 and Day 4 of the Sydney Test. The speedster was seen having a word with the team's physio, and it appeared that the player was dealing with an abdominal stretch. Jasprit Bumrah's absence could mean that the visitors will have to take the field with an even more inexperienced fast bowling attack.

Hanuma Vihari injury update

The Test specialist sustained a hamstring injury while batting on the final day of the penultimate Test match at Sydney. The player also have reportedly been ruled out of the final contest because of the same. The Ravindra Jadeja injury and Vihari's struggles with his hamstring threaten to create a void in the team's batting line-up ahead of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021.

