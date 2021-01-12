Gabba Test: Will Pucovski, David Warner Remain In Doubt As Australia Worry After SCG Draw

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series is currently locked at 1-1 after India vs Australia SCG Test ended in a draw after a fine batting performance from the visitors in the 2nd innings. However, ahead of the Gabba Test, Australia are sweating over Will Pucovski's injury with the youngster only returning to the Australian side during the third Test after being sidelined due to a concussion before the start of the Test series.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Details about Will Pucovski shoulder injury

According to the latest report by cricket.com.au Pucovski suffered a "shoulder subluxation" which happens when the ball of the upper arm bone partly comes out of the socket in the shoulder. A Cricket Australia spokesperson has said that the 22-year-old will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth and final Test at Brisbane.

Pucovski made an excellent start to his international Test career scoring 62 in the first innings, but in second innings he could only score 10 runs. If the opener does not get fit on time for India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, then Marcus Harris could be recalled into the side. There are also chances that Matthew Wade could also be asked to open the innings as he did in the first two Test matches.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: David Warner injury update

Apart from the Pucovski injury concern, there are some serious doubts over David Warner's injury as well before the Gabba Test. The left-handed opener on Monday said that he still felt nervous about his groin injury, as his return from a lengthy layoff coincided with the back-to-back Tests. Warner missed the first two Tests due to injury.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

