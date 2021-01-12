IND Vs AUS: Indian Fan Ejected From SCG Rubbishes Claims Of Racially Abusing Bumrah, Siraj

An Indian-Australian fan has given a completely opposite statement on the unfortunate events that took place in Ind vs Aus series. The cricket fan spoke about how he did not hear any racist taunts from the six people who were asked to leave the SCG during the India vs Australia 3rd Test. One of those fans, Prateik Kelkar, who is ironically Indian by origin, spoke with Sydney Morning Herald about how he was also removed from the stadium after trying to explain that Mohammed Siraj was 'not' racially abused by the cricket fans.

Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I’ve spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 10, 2021

The match was stopped for around 10 minutes on the 4th day of the third Test match as the Indian Cricket team gathered near the pitch and were seen talking with the umpires while the police investigated and removed six men from the stadium after Siraj reported aboit being racially abused. The International Cricket Council has also been involved as the apex cricketing body has launched its own probe with Cricket Australia also their independent Investigations into the incident.

Mohammad Siraj racial abuse

According to reports and publications in India, the fast bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were allegedly called names and were the main targets of ongoing racial abuse. It is rumoured that the racist taunts included words like “brown dog” and “monkey”. It is believed that those fans were drunk.

Prateik Kelkar's view of events unfolded

Speaking with Sydney Morning Herald, Kelkar said that he did not any hear such abuse and added how he was kicked out as well for sticking up for those and for saying that they didn’t say anything. Kelkar feels that Mohammed Siraj was angry at the time when he was heckled as the fast bowler was hit for two sixes. He added how the cricket fans said: ‘Welcome to Sydney, Siraj’. as he was positioned to field at the boundary once he finished his over.

Keikar also mentioned how he was not allowed to be back in to watch the game by a Cricket Australia employee after the police took his statement. Kelkar defended the cricket fans who were ejected from the ground not before admitting that racist comments may have been directed towards Siraj from other parts of the stadium.

Keikar's views do not certainly match R Ashwin's as the Indian off-spinner confirmed in a recent media interaction that he too has been subject to such abuse since the last 10 years while coming to play in Australia, and more so in Sydney, urging that this issue needs to be looked into by authorities.

The Indian cricket team fought with great vigoir and displayed fantastic fighting spirit as the visitors ended India vs Australia 3rd Test with a draw. The IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar trophy will see the title-deciding 4th Test match that is scheduled to be at Gabba from January 15.

