Marnus Labuschagne Becomes 1st Australian Player To Publicly Praise India's SCG Rearguard?

The Indian team managed to salvage a fighting draw in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. At the start of the fifth and final day of the third Test, the hosts were firm favourites to win the contest as India only had eight wickets in their hand against a relentless Australian bowling attack. However, the Ajinkya Rahane's men showed exceptional character and immense spirit to draw the match.

Marnus Labuschagne praises India, wants to take them down at Gabba

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who had a terrific game on a personal note with scores of 91 and 72, opened up on the India vs Australia 3rd Test and praised India's rearguard at the SCG. After the game, while speaking to the broadcasters of the series, Labuschagne said that one has to respect the opposition and respect the way they play. He further said that that it's Test cricket and added that no one that's playing Test cricket, just lets it go. They all show heart because they're playing for their country.

Labuschagne also said that they played a drawn Test match but it's a Test series and they're here to win. The 26-year-old reckoned that regardless of the result of this game, if they won or it was a draw, they had to go to the Gabba and win. He added that nothing has changed for them and it's just a matter of changing the focus and making sure that they take India down at The Gabba.

Chasing a target of 407, India started their innings on Day 5 with an overnight score of 98/2 but lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on Day 5. However, Pant was promoted up the batting order, who stitched a 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and brought India back into the game. The southpaw played a counter-attacking knock of 97 and fell short of his century by just three runs.

After Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Pujara and Hanuma Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. To Indian fans' disarray, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving two new batsmen Vihari and R Ashwin at the crease. However, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin showed immense grit and determination by batting almost 43 overs to secure a draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

