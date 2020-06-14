Gambhir Argues That Non-skipper MS Dhoni Would Have Been 'the Most Exciting Cricketer'

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir made a bold claim which could possibly suggest an alternative to the great MS Dhoni legacy - not as a skipper but as a batsman. The World Cup-winning batsman, who has been vocal about Captain Cool's captaincy and on-field skills, opined that MS Dhoni would have scripted huge success as a cricketer if he had not been the skipper for India and had batted at the number three position instead. MS Dhoni has batted up the order for the Men in Blue on very few occasions with most such appearances in the earlier days of his career with the national side.

'Completely different player'

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected program, Gautam Gambhir opined that cricket would have seen a completely different player if MS Dhoni had batted at number three and did not captain India. The former Indian cricketer predicted that MSD would have broken more records and scored more runs had he batted up the order. Further, Gambhir suggested that MS Dhoni could have demolished the bowling line-ups of sides that lacked quality had he batted at number three and that he would have been an 'exciting player'.

MS Dhoni's future hangs in balance

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be shelved tentatively, MS Dhoni's return to the Men in Blue looks bleak. The former skipper, who is on a sabbatical since India's exit from the World Cup in 2019, was expected to return to action finally in the IPL. Further, scores of former cricketers and his teammates believed that a typical MSD-like in the IPL was Dhoni's last option to make a comeback to the national side and with the IPL being postponed, many are predicting the curatains to be drawn on his glorious career. However, Dhoni himself hasn't spoken a word about his future, thereby keeping the whole cricketing world in the dark about what lies ahead for him.

