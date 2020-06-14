Yuvraj Singh Relives 'satisfying Moment' In England After Clobbering Broad For Six Sixes

World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recalled a very 'satisfying moment' after he had clobbered Stuart Broad for six sixes in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and divulged on how it helped him handle an earlier failure. Speaking to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on SonyTen Pit Stop show on Saturday, the former Indian cricketer divulged into the details of how he was left devastated after being hit for five sixes off the last over by England's Dimitri Mascarenhas during an ODI contest and how his special moment in the 2007 World Cup helped him overcome that humiliation. The two athletes spoke about a variety of topics ranging from Yuvraj's favourite Red Devil to Rashford's excitement to return to the field.

READ | Coach Misbah-ul-Haq Wants International Cricket To Resume Soon, Countries To Tour Pakistan

'This is over now'

Recalling the incident from an ODI contest against England at the Oval in 2007, Yuvraj Singh revealed that he was handed the ball by then-skipper Rahul Dravid to bowl the last over. England's Dimitri Mascarenhas then tore apart the all-rounder after smashing him for five sixes, leaving Yuvraj Singh disturbed. The World Cup-winning all-rounder revealed that he couldn't sleep for 15 days after the game. However, Yuvraj Singh's blitzkrieg against England in the World Cup game that saw Stuart Broad being clobbered for six sixes helped him put the Mascarenhas incident behind him.

READ | Sunil Gavaskar Reckons Possibility Of T20 World Cup Taking Place 'higher' Than IPL

"The calls and messages from my friends were really disheartening. I never got so many calls when I scored a hundred. Then I remember when I hit six sixes I did not look at Broad or anyone, I looked at Dimitri and said 'This is over now, this is gone to bed'. It was very satisfying that I could do it against the same team," Yuvraj signed off.

READ | Jason Gillespie Reveals How Aus Bowlers Deceived Indian Batsmen During 2004 Test Series

Rashford to Ronaldo

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh compared Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and deemed him to reach that level in the future as he possesses the caliber to do so. A Man United fan himself, Yuvraj Singh opined that Rashford's skills with the ball coupled with his athleticism and pace would eventually guide him to the ranks of great football legends. The two premier athletes engaged in a conversation on Sony Ten Pit Stop show on Saturday and had a healthy conversation ranging from Rashford's rehab post-surgery to Yuvraj's distinct memories in England.

READ | 'Will Try Not To Repeat Same Mistakes:' Sarfaraz Ahmed Confident Of Comeback In Eng Tour