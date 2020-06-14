India To Cricket Like Brazil To Football?: Sourav Ganguly Boasts Talent Production Line

India has consistently contributed to the game of cricket by producing champion-worthy players and will continue to do so, feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The former Indian skipper compared Team India to Brazil in terms of the number of talents produced consistently by the latter to the game of football and said that the men in Blue will continue to remain a strong side with champions emerging frequently. From the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar to the fiery & feisty Virat Kohli, India's contribution to cricket in producing world-class players has been enormous and has always looked promising.

'This team will always be strong'

Speaking at an UnAcademy webinar, Sourav Ganguly drew a comparison between India and football giant Brazil and went on to explain how the former contributed to cricket consistently like the latter to football. The former Indian skipper spoke about how well the game has changed hands from the old guards to the new guard, elaborating on the smooth transition from the likes of Sachin and Dravid to Virat Kohli-led young Team India. Brazil has produced exceptional talents such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Pele, Neymar, and so on and boasts of a largely success filled legacy as World champions.

“When Tendulkar finished, Dravid finished, the great Virat Kohli came. India will always produce champion players and this team will always be strong,” Ganguly said. “It’s like football in Brazil. You don’t know where talent comes from, but it comes," said Ganguly on UnAcademy.

Ganguly out of contention to become next ICC chairman

Sourav Ganguly was elected as the BCCI President last October but his tenure technically concludes in July after which he would need to undergo a three-year cooling-off period. Subsequently, it was reported that Sourav Ganguly might replace Manohar as the next ICC chairman. However, according to Pakistan's The News, Sourav Ganguly is no more in the race to replace Manohar.

The report further states that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is now leading the race to become the next chairman of the governing body of the game. Sources said that Ehsan Mani accepted the role to become PCB chairman after being convinced by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He took the responsibility as he wanted to serve Pakistan cricket. However, he will have to leave PCB prematurely if he agrees to contest the election and is successful in the bid to become ICC Chairman.

