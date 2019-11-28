Gambhir Gives Tim Paine A Taste Of His Own Medicine On His Request For A D/N Test Match

Gautam Gambhir has taken a hilarious dig at the Australian skipper Tim Paine after he had requested his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to play a pink-ball Test match when India tour Down Under next year. This had happened during the post-match press conference after Australia's convincing win over Pakistan in the first Test.

Gambhir gives Paine a taste of his own medicine

Gambhir in his column for a leading daily mentioned that he was impressed with Tim Paine's flighted one for Virat Kohli where he had challenged the Indian skipper to play a Test match under lights when they tour Down Under next year. Gambhir also reminded Paine that Kohli was not the one to back out from any challenge. The 2011 World Cup winner made things more hilarious by saying that a pink-ball Test match between India and Australia at Brisbane or the MCG will be quite a spectacle and that the Aussies will leave no stone unturned in making it a truly memorable game by some smart marketing.

At the same time, the cricketer-turned-commentator cum politician said that Virat has not yet responded to the Aussie skipper but had it been him then he would straight away told the wicket-keeper batsman to make some late-night babysitting arrangements and that they were ready.

Tim Paine takes a dig at Virat Kohli

While addressing the media after beating Pakistan at the 'Gabba', Australian skipper Tim Paine in a cheeky manner hoped that Virat Kohli would agree to play a pink-ball Test match in Australia next year.

''We'll certainly try and we'll have to run that by Virat. We'll get an answer by him at some stage I'm sure," said Tim Paine as the press box erupted in laughter.

When asked whether they will be hoping to play the pink-ball Test in Brisbane, here's what Paine had to say. ''That's where we like to start our summer and it has been for a long, long time except for last summer. As I said, we'll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even get a pink-ball Test if he's in a good mood. So we'll wait and see. Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference post-Bangladesh win, Virat Kohli said that if the team gets the permission then they are ready to play the pink-ball Test against anyone and that too anywhere.

The 'Babysitting' banter

It all started when Tim Paine had sledged Rishabh Pant behind the stumps during India's tour to Australia last year when he had come out to bat during the second Test match. Pant, who was not named in the ODI squad that was to follow after the Test series asked Pant if he could babysit his kids. However, Pant had the last laugh when Paine had come out to bat in the following Test with his 'Temporary Captain' remark.

