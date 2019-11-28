IPL 2020: Rahul Dravid Bats For Inclusion Of Indian Coaches And Fans Couldn't Agree More

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most-watched T20 cricket leagues in the world. The fans get to see their favourite cricketers entertaining them with their skills. It is a dream for Indian and well as international players to land a contract with an IPL team. While many Indian players have found fame due to IPL, the same cannot be said about the Indian coaches.

The IPL teams have always looked up to foreign coaches for their expertise and have never utilised the services of Indian coaches. India’s cricket legend Rahul Dravid is of the opinion that Indian coaches should be given the chance in the league to prove their worth.

IPL 2020: Rahul Dravid on hiring Indian coaches

Dravid, who is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy, feels that IPL teams are missing the trick by not utilising Indian coaches. Dravid, who played the role of a mentor for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), believes that local coaches possess excellent knowledge of an Indian player’s ability.

IPL 2020: Rahul Dravid on the talent of Indian coaches

Speaking to a leading publication, Dravid said that there are some coaches who are fully confident of their ability. He added that there is a lot of talent in the coaching department. These coaches need to be given confidence and be allowed to flourish. He also said that it disappoints him when local coaches don’t get opportunities as assistant coaches in the IPL.

Dravid feels that a lot of teams could actually benefit from using Indian coaches in the IPL. Since they know the Indian players better, they can train them better.

IPL 2020 Auction

Meanwhile, the auction of the upcoming IPL is on the cards and it is scheduled to take place in Kolkata on December 19 (Thursday).