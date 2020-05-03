Gautam Gambhir Says Kohli & Rohit Should Take Responsibility Of Grooming Youngsters

Gautam Gambhir said that the current stalwarts of Indian cricket Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma should take the responsibility of grooming the youngsters. He gave the examples of the legendary MS Dhoni who had molded them into world-class players.

'Groom the youngsters': Gautam Gambhir

During a recent interview, Gambhir went on to say that he expects Kohli and Rohit to groom the youngsters in the same way in which Mahendra Singh Dhoni had groomed them. He then hoped that the current crop of young players including the likes of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, etc. get the same kind of support.

Meanwhile, citing the limited-overs vice-captain as a prime example of how a player can become a phenomenal cricketer, if he has good backing, the 2011 World Cup winner mentioned that he expects the 'Hitman' as a senior to back the youngsters.

Recalling the days of MSD's captaincy days, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst-cum politician revealed that Rohit Sharma was kept in the talks even if he was not a part of the national team and that he was always a part of the group. Gautam further added that Dhoni never let the Mumbai batsman get sidelined.

Mahi had relinquished the Test captaincy in December 2014 and then stepped down as the captain in the limited-overs format in January 2017. Since then Kohli has been leading the Indian team in all three formats. Rohit, on the other hand, has been leading the Men In Blue in Virat's absence. In fact, the dashing opener has led India to the Nidhas Trophy triumph in 2018 (T20 format) and then to an Asia Cup triumph (50-overs format) later that year.

The batting megastars have also proved their mettle in ICC events as well. While Kohli has won two consecutive Player of the Tournament awards in ICC T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2016 respectively, the 'Hitman' became the first player to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

