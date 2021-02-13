Sunil Gavaskar 'baffled' By India's Decision To Rest Bumrah For 2nd Test Against England

Unhappy with the decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has flayed the selection for the second Test against England at the Chepauk. Gavaskar lamented that the Indian team should not have rested their number one bowler in the garb of workload management, and highlighted the significance of the second Test after India lost the first one. Bumrah has been rested for the second Test which began on Saturday with Mohammed Siraj being brought into the XI as a replacement.

“You don’t rest your number one bowler in the name of workload management. Jasprit Bumrah is India’s number one bowler with the new ball, while Ravichandran Ashwin is the number one spinner. When you have lost the opening game of such a crucial series, you can’t rest your number one pacer. I am baffled by Bumrah’s snub, as there is a seven-day recovery time after the second Test match,” Sunil Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.

The speedster had been at his best in the first Test despite getting no assistance from the pitch. Bumrah had picked three wickets of Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence and Dom Bess in the first innings. In the second innings, he went on to the bag the priced wicket of skipper Joe Root, who was riding high on confidence after scoring a double century in the previous innings.

India win toss, opt to bat in 2nd Test

All-rounder Axar Patel made his Test debut at the Chepauk on Saturday as India elected to bat first after winning an important toss in the 2nd Test. Patel was ruled out for selection in the previous game after he picked up an injury during the side's optional training. Winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed of the three changes made to the side. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's playing XI after a long wait along with Mohammad Siraj. spinners Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the 2nd Test at Chennai.

Earlier in the day, young Shubman Gill was sent packing for a duck after he was trapped for a leg-before-the-wicket (LBW) by pacer Olly Stone. Cheteshwar Pujara was the next batsman to head back to the Pavillion after edging one to the slips off spinner Jack Leach's delivery. England were absolutely delighted after they dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a duck as Moeen Ali's delivery went on to crash the stumps, leaving the Indian run maestro baffled. However, Rahane & Rohit teamed up to stitch a 100-run partnership and counting. Sharma and Rahane were dismissed in a short span forcing new batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin on the pitch.

