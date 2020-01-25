Ganguly Responds To The KL Rahul-Pant Keeper Debate, Pins The Headache On Kohli & Shastri

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli along with the management will have yet another headache as they have to pick and choose between a pool of wicketkeepers available in the squad as their first-choice keeper. With KL Rahul performing extremely well at different positions and with the gloves on, it looks pretty tough for youngster Rishabh Pant to make his way back into the side. The Men in Blue recently looked like they settled the heated number four debate as Shreyas Iyer called dibs on the position with his dazzling performances. However, they ran into another problem when Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were injured but KL Rahul could do the job of both with the utmost ease. With KL Rahul impressing the selectors with the bat and the gloves on more than one occasion, the ball now lies in the court of skipper Kohli and coach Shastri to decide which is the best combination for the team.

Ganguly has his say on the Rahul-Pant debate

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly broke his silence on the ongoing debate and said that it was the skipper's decision to make and not his. Speaking to a news daily, Ganguly said that the team management and the captain will decide on KL Rahul. Ganguly heaped praise on KL Rahul and said that he had done extremely well in the limited-overs formats of the game and had done fairly well in Tests despite a slight dip in his career. However, Ganguly said that the choice of playing Pant or Rahul was upto the captain Virat Kohli, who at the moment looks like he is going to stick to the latest winning combination, which means Pant might just be out of action for more days,

Virat Kohli backs KL Rahul as T20I wicketkeeper

While speaking with the reporters, Virat Kohli praised KL Rahul’s all-round abilities by describing him as a “total team man”. He added that Rahul accepts any kind of role for the team and said that it’s wonderful to have someone who can bring balance to the side. Even though Rishabh Pant is fully recovered from his injury, Virat Kohli said that they will have KL Rahul behind the stumps for some more time. This could mean that Pant might have to spend more time on the sidelines as India is set to play more white-ball cricket in 2020.

