AB De Villiers' Switch-hit Against Nathan Coulter-Nile Goes Horribly Wrong

Mr.360 AB de Villiers entertained the fans with his stellar cameo during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. However, he also committed a rare blunder during his enterprising innings.

AB de Villiers' switch-hit goes horribly wrong

ABD is known for his versatile batting techniques and the switch-hit is the South African power-hitters signature shot. Unfortunately, the former Proteas skipper got it completely wrong on this occasion. This has happened in the 19th over of the first innings which was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. On the final delivery, the pacer bowled one outside the line of the off-stump as de Villiers decided to make use of his skills.

He attempted to dispatch the ball into the stands with a free-hit. Nonetheless, he was floored while doing so and the wicket-keeper could be seen smiling from behind the stumps.

"Oh! He outsmarted himself AB de Villiers," said a commentator on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the greats get it wrong sometimes 😂 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/rgJ1OJtyfK — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2020

Coming back to the contest, AB de Villiers played a blistering innings of a 37-ball 71 at a strike rate of 191.89 which included two boundaries and six maximums. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as Brisbane Heat posted 186/5 in their 20 overs.

