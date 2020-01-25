The Debate
Nick Larkin Takes A Stunner Near The Boundary To Get Rid Of A Well-set Chris Lynn

Cricket News

Nick Larkin took an absolute stunner near the boundary to get rid of the dangerous looking Chris Lynn during the BBL match between Brisbane and Melbourne Stars

Nick Larkin took a stunner near the boundary to dismiss the explosive Australian power-hitter Chris Lynn during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. 

WATCH: AB de Villiers' switch-hit against Nathan Coulter-Nile goes horribly wrong

READ: Sachin Tendulkar has an out-of-the-box birthday wish for Cheteshwar Pujara

This had happened in the 12th over of the first innings which was bowled by Sandeep Lamichhane. On the fourth delivery of that over, the young spinner bowled a short ball on the line of the middle stump as Lynn played a pull shot to perfection. However, he did not get the desired result as Nick Larkin covered a lot of distance, put in an outstanding dive and took a stunner near the boundary as a stunned Brisbane Heat skipper had no choice other than walking back to the dugout.

"It's hit hard, he's getting around it, Larkin will catch it. Brilliant catch. Absolute beauty", said a commentator on air.

The video was also posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

 

AB de Villiers' switch-hit goes horribly wrong

ABD is known for his versatile batting techniques and the switch-hit is the South African power-hitters signature shot. Unfortunately, the former Proteas skipper got it completely wrong on this occasion. This has happened in the 19th over of the first innings which was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. On the final delivery, the pacer bowled one outside the line of the off-stump as de Villiers decided to make use of his skills.

He attempted to dispatch the ball into the stands with a free-hit. Nonetheless, he was floored while doing so and the wicket-keeper could be seen smiling from behind the stumps. 

READ: PCB threatens to skip 2021 World Cup if India does not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup

READ: Shoaib Malik gives a befitting reply to a journalist when asked about coach Misbah-ul-Haq

 

