Nick Larkin Takes A Stunner Near The Boundary To Get Rid Of A Well-set Chris Lynn

Nick Larkin took a stunner near the boundary to dismiss the explosive Australian power-hitter Chris Lynn during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

This had happened in the 12th over of the first innings which was bowled by Sandeep Lamichhane. On the fourth delivery of that over, the young spinner bowled a short ball on the line of the middle stump as Lynn played a pull shot to perfection. However, he did not get the desired result as Nick Larkin covered a lot of distance, put in an outstanding dive and took a stunner near the boundary as a stunned Brisbane Heat skipper had no choice other than walking back to the dugout.

"It's hit hard, he's getting around it, Larkin will catch it. Brilliant catch. Absolute beauty", said a commentator on air.

The video was also posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

What a catch! What a big wicket!



Chris Lynn is gone, thanks to this beauty from Nick Larkin #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/G50mzWgJY6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2020

