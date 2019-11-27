Gautam Gambhir Agrees With Virat Kohli, Says India Owes Sourav Ganguly For Overseas Form

Indian cricket team recently defeated Bangladesh in a historic Pink-Ball Test at the Eden Gardens. With the win, team India maintains their No 1 ranking in Test cricket and extend their lead to 360 points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. After the win, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the Indian team learned to stand up in the format under Sourav Ganguly and the present team is ably taking forward and reaping the rewards. He indicated that team India started winning in overseas conditions during Ganguly’s reign and his team is following the same belief and hard work. However, Kohli faced some criticism from legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest



India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin 😎😎@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fY50Jh0XsP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Gautam Gambhir stands with Virat Kohli, says India started winning overseas under Sourav Ganguly

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lamented Virat Kohli’s statement by saying that the Indian team also won in overseas conditions during the 1970s and 1980s. He implied that Virat Kohli praised Sourav Ganguly because he is the current BCCI president and he just wanted to say some nice things about him. However, Virat Kohli found some support in the form of his former India teammate Gautam Gambhir.

Supporting Virat Kohli’s statement, Gautam Gambhir agreed that the present team is carrying forward Ganguly’s legacy as captain. While speaking with a media house, he added that every Indian captain has been comparatively dominant at home but it was under Sourav Ganguly that India started winning Test matches abroad.

After whitewashing Bangladesh in the Test series, team India will now face West Indies in a limited-overs home series. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

