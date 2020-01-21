Gautam Gambhir Calls KL Rahul Team India's Invaluable 'middle-management Asset'

KL Rahul was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 series win against Australia. The right-hander donned the gloves in the series and also switched between lower order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series.

READ | IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant's exclusion from 3rd ODI makes ex-Australian opener slam BCCI

KL Rahul scored 47 runs in the first game in Mumbai while batting at No. 3 and played a magnificent knock of 80 runs in the Rajkot ODI after coming in to bat at No. 5. After looking at KL Rahul's ability to adapt in any given role, even skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the team would go forward with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper in the upcoming New Zealand series as well.

Gautam Gambhir impressed with KL Rahul

The new addition to the list of KL Rahul's admirers is former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir wrote in a column for a leading media network that KL Rahul was a strong asset for the team and could go on to achieve greater things for the country if nurtured even further. KL Rahul has been assigned the role of a floater in the Indian team, shuffling across the batting order and scoring runs literally from any position.

READ | BCCI roasted by Twitterati for awarding Rishabh Pant 'Grade A' contract

Gautam Gambhir considers KL Rahul an invaluable 'middle-management asset' who can be groomed for bigger roles. He also termed KL Rahul as a fantastic human resource for Indian cricket. He went on to laud his attitude, fitness level, strokes and leadership qualities. Gambhir has urged the team management to consider a few aspects before considering KL Rahul to be a full-time wicket-keeper.

READ | Virat Kohli was courageous to bat at No.4 in Mumbai ODI despite failure: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir said they should discuss with Rahul if he was ready to perform the role wholeheartedly as usually, it was impossible for a young cricketer to say “no” to anything thrown at him without risking getting dropped. He also spoke on Rishabh Pant as a youngster who was already low on confidence due to poor form.

Gambhir urged the team management to have a fair and open-hearted chat with Rishabh Pant to ensure that the team performs well both on and off the field as organisations can't afford to have a talented but disgruntled youngster in the room.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir mocks Steve Smith's comparison with Virat Kohli in ODI cricket

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM