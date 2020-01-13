Gautam Gambhir Mocks Steve Smith's Comparison With Virat Kohli In ODI Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a “far better” batsman than Steve Smith in limited-overs cricket. Gambhir said that there is actually no comparison the two batsmen in white-ball format and rather expressed his eagerness to see at which spot would Steve Smith bat on. Gautam Gambhir is currently a part of the commentary team for the official broadcasters of the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia.

Gautam Gambhir calls Virat Kohli a better limited-overs batsman than Steve Smith

Statistically, Virat Kohli holds a much better record than Steve Smith in both ODIs and T20Is. The Indian skipper has aggregated 11,609 runs in 242 matches at a staggering average of 59.84. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has scored 3,810 in 118 matches at 41.41.

Speaking about India’s prospects in the upcoming ODI series, Gautam Gambhir backed pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to rattle the Australian top-order. He added that he was excited to see the ‘Men in Blue’ pacers bowl-up against the likes of David Warner and Aaron Finch on flat Indian pitches. He opined that fast bowlers have to step up on small Indian grounds like the Wankhede and Chinnaswamy Stadiums.

Ind vs Aus 2020

Virat Kohli will now lead team India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Steve Smith was also selected in Australia’s 15-man squad for the upcoming contests. The opening game is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The following fixtures will be played in Rajkot and Bengaluru on January 17 and January 19 respectively.

Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. 👀😄 pic.twitter.com/ctEs96bvQa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2020

