BCCI Roasted By Twitterati For Awarding Rishabh Pant 'Grade A' Contract

Cricket News

BCCI included Rishabh Pant in Grade A (₹5 crore) of their central contract. He was placed alongside the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan & KL Rahul.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced new contracts for team India players. Like always, the players were divided into four categories, i.e. A+ (₹7 crore), A (₹5 crore), B (₹3 crore) and C (₹1 crore). Star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are placed in ‘A+’ category, which also includes No. 1 ranked ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, BCCI left out MS Dhoni from the centrally contracted players and placed Rishabh Pant in ‘A’ category instead.

Twitterati slam BCCI for awarding Rishabh Pant a ‘Grade A’ contract

Having debuted in 2017, Rishabh Pant has displayed sparks of brilliance with his batting exploits. However, the young wicketkeeper-batsman has also been criticised for throwing away his wicket at crucial junctures of a game. The news of Rishabh Pant being placed under ‘Grade A’ category seems to have not gone down well with the Twitterati. Fans took to the micro-blogging site to slam BCCI for their decision.

Published:
COMMENT
