BCCI Roasted By Twitterati For Awarding Rishabh Pant 'Grade A' Contract

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced new contracts for team India players. Like always, the players were divided into four categories, i.e. A+ (₹7 crore), A (₹5 crore), B (₹3 crore) and C (₹1 crore). Star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are placed in ‘A+’ category, which also includes No. 1 ranked ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, BCCI left out MS Dhoni from the centrally contracted players and placed Rishabh Pant in ‘A’ category instead.

The BCCI announces the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.



Saini, Mayank, Shreyas, Washington and Deepak Chahar get annual player contracts.



More details here - https://t.co/84iIn1vs9B #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/S6ZPq7FBt1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

Twitterati slam BCCI for awarding Rishabh Pant a ‘Grade A’ contract

Having debuted in 2017, Rishabh Pant has displayed sparks of brilliance with his batting exploits. However, the young wicketkeeper-batsman has also been criticised for throwing away his wicket at crucial junctures of a game. The news of Rishabh Pant being placed under ‘Grade A’ category seems to have not gone down well with the Twitterati. Fans took to the micro-blogging site to slam BCCI for their decision.

It looks like @RishabhPant17 have some leaked videos of @BCCI ..

Pant in Grade A above the Hardik Pandya and Chahal. #BCCI #newContract #RishabhPant — Shailesh (@iShaileshOza) January 16, 2020

Don't know why the hell rishabh pant will under A grade in @BCCI annual contract? Just want to ask to @BCCI what he has done so that he is under A grade and MS is not under it? — Kapil Jain (@iam_kapiljain) January 16, 2020

Rishabh Pant in A Grade 😂😂 if BCCI was allowed, ICC's player of the year would have gone to Pant.. 👏👏 https://t.co/OSvn1kF2V6 — Writer Thakur (@IndianWriterV) January 16, 2020

Rishabh Pant has been given a Grade A contract. We are doomed. 😂😂😂 — vedant (@MagicallZizou) January 16, 2020

Rishabh pant in grade A..

And kuldeep chahal in grade B...

What a joke — Dhiraj (@nimjedhiraj1) January 16, 2020

Rishabh Pant in grade A contract.. What a joke.. He needs to b sent to play domestic again till his keeping and batting improves, n he feels some responsibility for playing in Indian Jerseys — DIPEN MAROO (@dipen_maroo) January 16, 2020

