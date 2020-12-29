Gautam Gambhir Lauded By Cricketers And Fans For 'Jan Rasoi' Initiative; See Pictures

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. The southpaw, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gambhir, who is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a BJP candidate from his constituency by a big margin of 695,109 votes despite being a first-time participant.

Gautam Gambhir wins hearts with 'Jan Rasoi' initiative

The 2011 Cricket World Cup hero is renowned for his generous nature and has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. He has made it a habit of helping the needy through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. Last week, Gambhir inaugurated a 'Jan Rasoi' canteen at Gandhi Nagar market in his constituency to feed the needy at ₹1 per plate. While launching the Gambhir Jan Rasoi initiative, the former cricketer said that five to six more such canteens will be opened in different parts of East Delhi. As per the Gambhir Jan Rasoi initiative, the next 'Jan Rasoi' will be opened in Mayur Vihar district.

On Monday, Gambhir took to Instagram and share a few photos from the 'Jan Rasoi' canteen in Gandhi Nagar. In the photos, people in need from all age groups can be seen eating the food that is served at the newly formed canteen. As soon as Gambhir uploaded the post, fans started flooding the comments sections. Several reactions poured in as fans, as well as, cricketers lauded the Indian veteran's noble initiative.

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore. His income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was ₹12.4 crore which includes IPL, international as well as domestic match fees. A major part of the Gautam Gambhir net worth is formed by his income from being a cricketer and brand endorsements.

Gambhir’s major sponsors included Reebok, Red Bull, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Hero Motocorp. Besides these, he endorsed several big brands during his playing days. Gambhir was appointed as the brand ambassador of CricPlay, a fantasy gaming platform. The southpaw was also announced as the brand ambassador of Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles (PSV) in January 2018.

Gautam Gambhir MP salary

Gambhir who is a Member of Parliament gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. He also receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi.

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gautam Gambhir MP salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gautam Gambhir MP salary figures.

SOURCE: PTI

