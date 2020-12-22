Gautam Gambhir Wants Shubman Gill To Be Be Roped In As Opener In India-Aus Boxing Day Test

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that he wants to see Shubman Gill open the innings with Mayank Agarwal in the upcoming Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that gets underway on Saturday. Gambhir's remarks came after young opener Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable outing with the bat in the previous game at the Adelaide Oval.

Shaw had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and could only manage a run-a-ball four in the second. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both the innings by new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.

'I will want to see Shubman Gill': Gautam Gambhir

“I wanted Prithvi Shaw to start the series because if a player has scored a hundred and two fifties in four Test matches and hit a fifty in the last tough tour to New Zealand, then you start with him, no doubt the form was not good. But now in the type of form, he is in, more than the form his confidence is very low, so I will want to see Shubman Gill at the top along with Mayank Agarwal and Pujara at No.3", said Gambhir while interacting on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

READ: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly May Face Grilling On Own Sponsorships At Board's Dec 24 AGM

Will Shubman Gill finally make his Test debut?

Meanwhile, Gill, who is a part of the Indian Test squad is yet to make an impact in red-ball cricket. He was roped in as one of the openers during India's home Test series against South Africa last year but had to warm the bench after regular openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma had an outstanding run in that series where Virat Kohli & Co. had whitewashed the Proteas by a 3-0 margin.

At the same time, it also remains to be seen whether Gill will get a game in the upcoming four-match Test series where he will be expected to make his debut in the longest format. So far, the youngster has only represented India in three One Day Internationals.

READ: Cricket Australia Trolls Team India Over Adelaide Loss; Shows Players Training On 'Day 5'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.