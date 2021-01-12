Gautam Gambhir Lauded For Helping Build AstroTurf To Grow Football In Delhi

Former Indian opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir, was a feisty character during his playing days. The ex-cricketer since his retirement has successfully transitioned himself into a renowned politician. The 39-year-old has been striving for the betterment of the people after being elected as a Member of Parliament from the East Delhi constituency. On this occasion, the Southpaw has used his Local Area Development funds to develop a new AstroTurf football facility at the Ambedkar Sports Complex in Trilokpuri.

Gambhir AstroTurf: Fans commend the ex-cricketer for building a new football facility

Being a former sportsman, Gautam Gambhir certainly is aware of the positive impact sport can have on an individual's mindset. The left-hander is leaving no stones unturned in ensuring the region has top-notch sports infrastructure and has also in the past extended help to build cricket grounds, badminton, and basketball courts. Gautam Gambhir has mentioned on several occasions that if the country wants to excel in sports other than cricket, then it is imperative to make proper investments for its development.

The World Cup winner inaugurated the facility on Sunday and mentioned how during his cricketing career, he observed that there were several talented players, who failed to make it big as they did not have the resources for proper training facilities. The cricketer-turned-politician wants to ensure that every aspiring sports person gets superior facilities.

Gautam Gambhir took to his social media account to share images from the event. He also mentioned how talent and hard work should never go noticed. Fans showered praised on the ex-cricketer on the microblogging site for his wonderful initiative.

Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gautam Gambhir house.

As per caknowledge.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at $13.2 million (₹98 crores). The figure worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. Gautam Gambhir is also a Member of Parliament (MP) where he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Additionally, he receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi. According to multiple media reports, the cricketer stays with his wife and parents in the Rajendra Nagar area of Central Delhi.

Gambhir Jan Rasoi

The champion cricketer has also started a special canteen for the poor where food is being made available to them at subsidised rates. At the Gautam Gambhir Jan Rasoi canteen, basic meals are provided to the needy just for the cost of ₹1. While announcing the initiative, the popular cricketer had stated that his vision that every person is able to get healthy food and clean water.

