David Warner's Comical Post On Virat Kohli's Daughter Being Born Crosses 2 MILLION Likes

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma became parents to a baby girl on Monday evening, January 11. The cricketer made the news public across all social media platforms a while later. Wishes came pouring in for the Indian power couple from all corners of the cricketing fraternity. Amidst the couple’s obvious euphoria and all the congratulatory messages, Australian batsman David Warner proposed an interesting offer to Kohli.

Virat Kohli daughter: Cricketer shares delightful news with fans

David Warner happy to share “tips” with Virat Kohli's daughter

Australian batsman, David Warner took to Instagram to congratulate Virat Kohli. Warner wrote, “Awesome news, congrats buddy!”. The dynamic opening batsman later proposed a hilarious offer to the Indian captain.

David Warner, who has three daughters himself, is open to sharing tips with Virat Kohli. The cricketer wrote, “DM me for some tips”. Here is an entire look at David Warner’s hilarious offer for the Indian batting icon.

India vs Australia 2020 series

Earlier, Virat Kohli was part of the Indian touring party which is currently in Australia. He took part in the six limited-overs games between November and December and also played in the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval. However, Kohli took a paternity leave to be with his wife Anushka Sharma at the time of their daughter’s birth, thus prompting him to skip the final three Tests of the tour.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, India won the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) under the leadership of interim captain Ajinkya Rahane. The third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ended in a fighting draw on Monday, January 11, i.e. the day of Kohli’s daughter's birth. The ongoing India’s tour of Australia will now conclude with the upcoming India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

