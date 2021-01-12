Jasprit Bumrah Trolled By Australians After Umpire Gives Him 'death Stare' At SCG: WATCH

India's fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah has successfully spearheaded the team's pace battery in the absence of veterans Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami on the Australia tour. The talented bowler is said to be a composed campaigner on the field and is often very poised irrespective of the situation. However, the 27-year-old seemingly looked dejected at one point in time during the India vs Australia 3rd Test and went on to do something that was not received well by the on-field umpire.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Umpire Paul Reiffel unimpressed with Jasprit Bumrah's actions

The Indian speedster toiled hard at the Sydney Cricket Ground for his team. The unorthodox pacer also had an additional responsibility of leading an inexperienced pace battery in the crucial Test. The bowler's patience was tested during Australia's second innings, where Steve Smith and Cameron Green stitched together an impressive partnership.

While the two batsmen seemed comfortable in facing the Indian bowlers on the placid wicket, it also took a toll on the fielding side. Jasprit Bumrah, while walking back to his run-up, surprisingly knocked off the bails from the stumps with his hands. Umpire Paul Reiffel was not very pleased with the bowler's behaviour and was seen giving him an angry look. The star seamer had to face the wrath of Australian fans online because of this incident.

Look at Paul Reiffel's reaction after Bumrah knocks the bails over 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/294ChqKBB0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2021

Lol bumrah trying to be a bad boy 👦😂 — Stewie (@NuffinSerious) January 10, 2021

So disrespectful. He will lose match fee and maybe get points for doing that. No reason to do it and slows game down. — Luke (@Lukes083) January 10, 2021

Have to be careful as any penalty handed down could result in India boycotting rest of the tour. — MickPalmer (@mickp_asc) January 10, 2021

Good luck getting an lbw from him😆 — Andrew Jones #IStandWithDan😷 (@jonesy2794) January 10, 2021

It was an eventful Test match for the Indian contingent where they defied all odds to claim a memorable draw. With injury woes to racial slurs, the visitors tackled all the obstacles purely through cricketing merit and won the hearts of the fans with their gritty outing. However, the Jasprit Bumrah injury news could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for India's fast bowling attack as it is bound to leave a huge void.

Jasprit Bumrah injury update

The fiery bowler could very well miss the Brisbane Test because of an abdominal stretch. The player has had to deal with an added workload in the series, which could be a reason for the player's injury. He looked in discomfort during the Day 3 and 4 of the match and was also seen having a word with the Indian physio regarding the same.

Jasprit Bumrah racial abuse

The champion pacer along with Mohammed Siraj was allegedly subjected to racial abuse at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indian team had also lodged a formal complaint after the incident. Several members of the crowd had to be ejected after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side raised their voices against the behaviour.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

The two teams will clash in the final match of the series in Brisbane. With multiple players nursing injuries ahead of the contest, India have their back to the walls as the venue is considered to be Australia's fortress. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live action will commence from January 15.

Image source: PTI

