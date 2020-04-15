Gautam Gambhir Posts Photos Of Spending Downtime With Daughters And Pet Dog At Home

The coronavirus outbreak has brought life to a halt across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The India lockdown was extended to May 3 after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. This has given cricketers ample time to spend with their families.

Gautam Gambhir spends time with his kids as India lockdown extends to May 3

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir seems to be making the most of his time off as he doesn't get many opportunities to stay away from the public eye. On Tuesday, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took to Instagram to post two photos of him enjoying with his family. In the first photo, Gautam Gambhir is seen posing with his pet dog 'Tyson'.

In another photo, Gautam Gambhir was seen having some fun time with his daughters. Gautam Gambhir was seen lying on his bed and both his daughters were standing on his back and not letting him catch up on his sleep.

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore, though this figure is unverified. His income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was ₹12.4 crore which includes IPL, international as well as domestic match fees. Gautam Gambhir is also a Member of Parliament where he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. He also receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM