IPL 2020 Cancellation Unlikely To Make MS Dhoni Retire From Cricket: Brad Hogg

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Many cricketers are quarantined, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding MS Dhoni's future. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback to cricket in the IPL 2020. But the tournament was postponed to April 15 and looking at the current situation in the country, the IPL 2020 is likely to be cancelled. This means MS Dhoni's chances of playing for India look grim.

IPL 2020: Brad Hogg has his say on MS Dhoni's future

The fate of the IPL 2020 is uncertain and people have begun to wonder if the former Indian skipper will hang up his boots. Now, another cricketer who has had his say on MS Dhoni's future, is former Australia spinner Brad Hogg. The 49-year-old, who was involved in a Q and A session with his fans on Twitter, gave his opinion about the same.

One user asked Brad Hogg whether MS Dhoni will retire if the IPL 2020 stands cancelled. Brad Hogg had an interesting reply on the matter.

@Brad_Hogg What u think, If IPL 2020 cancelled, Dhoni should retire from International cricket. — Prashant Kumar Mahto (@prashantmahto11) March 26, 2020

Speculation, I don't think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish. It's been an entertaining career, let's enjoy what he has done! I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India. #Hoggytime https://t.co/QTYaoURRNB — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 26, 2020

