IPL 2020 Cancellation Unlikely To Make MS Dhoni Retire From Cricket: Brad Hogg

Cricket News

Brad Hogg, who was indulged in a Q and A session with his fans on Twitter, had his say on MS Dhoni's international career if the IPL 2020 stands cancelled.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Many cricketers are quarantined, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Shreyas Iyer interacts with fans on Twitter amid lockdown; describes MS Dhoni & Kohli ahead of IPL 2020

There has been a lot of speculation regarding MS Dhoni's future. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback to cricket in the IPL 2020. But the tournament was postponed to April 15 and looking at the current situation in the country, the IPL 2020 is likely to be cancelled. This means MS Dhoni's chances of playing for India look grim. 

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020 set to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis, no mega auction next year: Report

IPL 2020: Brad Hogg has his say on MS Dhoni's future

The fate of the IPL 2020 is uncertain and people have begun to wonder if the former Indian skipper will hang up his boots. Now, another cricketer who has had his say on MS Dhoni's future, is former Australia spinner Brad Hogg. The 49-year-old, who was involved in a Q and A session with his fans on Twitter, gave his opinion about the same. 

One user asked Brad Hogg whether MS Dhoni will retire if the IPL 2020 stands cancelled. Brad Hogg had an interesting reply on the matter.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: CSK team 2020 star Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka blessed with baby boy, name him Rio ahead of IPL 2020

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: CSK team 2020 star Deepak Chahar confident of faster recovery if tournament is postponed

IMAGE COURTESY: BRAD HOGG TWITTER

First Published:
