Gautam Gambhir Points Out Key Reason For Dinesh Karthik's Poor Show At T20 World Cup

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at veteran batter Dinesh Karthik over his poor form at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports, highlighted Karthik's problem and why he is not being able to perform as well as he did in the past few months. Gambhir said Karthik has not been able to figure out the tempo at which he needs to bat, especially when he comes in with 7-8 overs remaining.

"What is Dinesh Karthik's problem? If he gets a lot of balls to face, he is not able to figure out the tempo at which he has to bat. If he gets just 10-12 balls, then there is clarity in his mind. He is then able to take on the bowlers. If there are 7-8 overs remaining, then he doesn't have clarity over whether he should rotate the strike or block," Gambhir was quoted saying on Star Sports.

Karthik at T20 World Cup 2022

Karthik left the field during South Africa's innings due to some back issue and Rishabh Pant took over behind the stumps for the remaining overs. Karthik hasn't had the finest of T20 World Cup performances so far after being removed twice for low scores. On October 23, he was dismissed for only 2 runs during India's game against Pakistan. He was then dismissed for just 6 runs against South Africa in last night's game.

After an influential IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 37-year-old was called back to the national team. He was chosen for India's T20 World Cup team as a finisher, but the seasoned player has yet to capitalise on the opportunity. People have since begun to doubt Karthik's place in the Indian team, with some even calling for his exclusion for the remainder of the competition.

Image: AP