Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shares Update On Dinesh Karthik's Injury After South Africa Defeat

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has provided an update on Dinesh Karthik's injury after the loss against South Africa at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar, while speaking to reporters at the post-match press conference, said Karthik was having some back issue and hence he left the field in the middle of play in the second innings. Bhuvneshwar stated that they are awaiting a report on Karthik's injury from the physiotherapist.

"He had some issues with his back and I didn’t meet him after the match. I'll talk to him once we go back to the hotel and wait for the physio's report," Bhuvneshwar was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

Karthik at T20 World Cup 2022

Karthik went off the field during South Africa's innings and Rishabh Pant took his place behind the stumps for the remainder of the overs. Karthik has not had the best of outings at the ongoing T20 World Cup thus far as he has been dismissed for a low score twice. He was removed for just 2 runs during India's match against Pakistan on October 23 and then was dismissed for 6 runs in last night's game against South Africa.

The 37-year-old recently made a comeback into the national side following an impactful IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was picked in India's T20 World Cup squad as a finisher but the veteran player is yet to make the most of the opportunity. Meanwhile, people have started questioning his place on the Indian side with some even demanding the inclusion of Pant for the rest of the tournament.

As far as India's T20 World Cup campaign is concerned, the Rohit Sharma-led side is currently in the second spot in the Group 2 points table with two wins in three matches. India won against Pakistan and the Netherlands before going down against South Africa on Sunday. India lost the match against the Proteas by 5 wickets with 2 balls remaining.

Image: AP