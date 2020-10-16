Gautam Gambhir Puts Out Cryptic Tweet After Dinesh Karthik Hands Over Captaincy To Morgan

Soon after Kolkata revealed that Dinesh Karthik has relinquished his captaincy and handed over the duties to Eoin Morgan, former franchise captain Gautam Gambhir posted a cryptic tweet. Gambhir led the franchise from 2011 to 2017 and has been Kolkata's most adorned captain.

Seemingly unimpressed with Kolkata's strategy, the timing of Gambhir's tweet grabbed eyeballs. “It takes years to build a legacy but a minute to destroy it," read his tweet.

It takes years to build a legacy but a minute to destroy it. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 16, 2020

Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir between 2011 and 2017, Kolkata went on to win the coveted title in 2012 and 2014. The stylish left-hander was also a prolific batsman for the franchise and is currently their leading run-scorer with 3,345 runs across 121 innings. Gautam Gambhir made his final Kolkata appearance in 2017 before joining Delhi for 2018.

Dinesh Karthik quits as Kolkata captain

With an aim to contribute to the team through his batting performances, Dinesh Karthik decided to step down as Kolkata captain to focus more on the other facet of his game. As reported on the Kolkata team's website, Dinesh Karthik informed the management regarding his decision.

The franchise thanked Dinesh Karthik for his services as the team's leader for the last two-and-a-half years. The 39-year-old was roped in by the side in the 2018 auctions as he replaced Gautam Gambhir as the leader of the Kolkata side. He was under the scanner in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for some decisions taken by him.

Karthik has had an ordinary season with the bat so far with 108 runs in 7 matches. His half-century against Punjab bailed his side out of trouble and helped them score a victory, but apart from that innings, his performance with the bat has been lackluster.

