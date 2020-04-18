Gautam Gambhir Reminds 'forgetful' Afridi Of His Records & When India Beat Pak To Win WC

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir hit back at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his remarks on the Indian batsman in his autobiography - Game Changer. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir took a jibe at the Pakistani veteran as he reminded him of his T20 World Cup-winning knock in 2007. In his autobiography, Afridi claimed that Gambhir was 'barely a character' and had major attitude problems.

Afridi added that 'Gautam Gambhir was someone with no records but a lot of attitude'. Responding to his remarks, Gambhir agreed that he has an 'attitude problem' but only towards 'liars, traitors and opportunists.'

Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records!OK @SAfridiOfficial let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 18, 2020

READ | Shahid Afridi Reveals Story About Scoring Fastest 1996 ODI Ton With Sachin Tendulkar's Bat

He also went on to say that Gambhir behaved like a cross between Sir Don Bradman and James Bond. Afridi also bashed Virender Sehwag for the latter’s tweets about Pakistan on social media. He called out Virender Sehwag for his irresponsible behaviour after tweeting 'negatively' about Pakistan on several occasions. In his autobiography - Game Changer, Shahid Afridi said that equations between India and Pakistan in cricket have changed over the years because 'politics has seeped in everywhere'.

READ | Gautam Gambhir Trolls Kevin Pietersen About Giving Him 'many Reasons To Smile' In 2008

Shahid Afridi also went on to reveal an interesting detail about his 37-ball century against Sri Lanka in 1996, which was the fastest century until Corey Anderson surpassed him. Afridi claimed that even he received the bat from another former Pakistan captain and teammate Waqar Younis, who had received the bat from Sachin Tendulkar.

READ | Shahid Afridi Reveals $10000 Donation To Yuvraj Singh's Foundation To Hit Out At Critics

Gambhir's heroics in 2007 T20 final

The 2007 T20 World Cup, which was the inaugural World Cup played in the shortest format of the game was hosted by South Africa. India who were the underdogs under a young captain had reached the finals and were to play against arch-rivals Pakistan. Although the final is famous for the cutting-edge last over bowled by Joginder Sharma who took India over the line. It was Gambhir's splendid innings that set the base for the victory.

Gambhir top-scored for the Indian team as he amassed 75 runs off just 54 deliveries. During his innings, the opening batsman smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 138.88. It was due to his splendid innings and Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg towards the end that India could set a formidable total of 157.

READ | Shahid Afridi 'Shocked' At Kapil Dev's Response To Akhtar's Proposal; Backs Yuvraj Singh