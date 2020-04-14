Shahid Afridi Reveals $10000 Donation To Yuvraj Singh's Foundation To Hit Out At Critics

The coronavirus outbreak has put the world into turmoil. All sporting events have been called off indefinitely. During these tough times, several cricketers have come forward and did their bit by doing something for society. In India as well as Pakistan, many cricketers have come forward and donated to aid in the battle against the pandemic.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is leaving no stone unturned in helping the needy and poor from the coronavirus pandemic. Shahid Afridi is doing his bit with his foundation ‘The Shahid Afridi Foundation’ to help people during these testing times. The foundation is actively involved in spreading awareness amid the pandemic and providing people with ration and other basic needs.

Shahid Afridi hits back at critics by revealing his kind gesture for India

However, a controversy sparked up when two Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh promoted ‘The Shahid Afridi Foundation’. They even requested people in India to donate to Shahid Afridi's foundation which left the Indian fans furious at Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh for supporting a Pakistani foundation.

Fans were left angry because of Shahid Afridi’s past remarks about India and the relationship between both the neighbouring countries. However, Shahid Afridi has also hit back at the critics about Yuvraj Singh's decision to extend support to his foundation.

Shahid Afridi has revealed that he had also donated to Yuvraj Singh's foundation when he was in Canada. Shahid Afridi had donated USD $10,000 to Yuvraj Singh's foundation and everyone in Pakistan had supported Shahid Afridi for his kind gesture. The editor of PakPassion, Saj Sadiq quoted Shahid Afridi in a tweet. Let's take a look at the tweet.

Shahid Afridi "When I was in Canada, I went to support Yuvraj Singh's foundation and announced a donation of $10,000 for it. Everyone in Pakistan supported me and nobody said to me why did you make that donation, why are you supporting India" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 13, 2020

Afridi's latest comments and sentiment seems to be echoing those of Yuvraj and Harbhajan, who also called out critics on social media and appealed to them to rise above religion and embrace humanity.

