Gautam Gambhir Trolls Kevin Pietersen About Giving Him 'many Reasons To Smile' In 2008

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who has been India's top-performer in two of India's World Cup final wins, was considered by many to be an extremely serious and intense character on the field. However, Gambhir recently surprised his followers on social media with his sense of humour in a post involving Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen.

Gautam Gambhir taunts Kevin Pietersen over 2008 "Pie chucker" jibe

When a leading Indian broadcaster posted a tweet with a photo of Gautam Gambhir, the candid Kevin Pietersen asked if anyone could get Gautam Gambhir to smile. Gautam Gambhir, who is mostly seen with his trademark 'poker face', took the opportunity and picked on Kevin Pietersen. Gambhir reminded Pietersen that he had already smiled in 2008 when Kevin Pietersen was out lbw in the Chennai Test by a certain "pie chucker".

The context of the banter lies in Kevin Pietersen calling Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh a "pie chucker" during the 1st Test of the England tour of India in 2008. In the second England innings, Kevin Pietersen could face only four balls before the flamboyant Yuvraj Singh got him out after only scoring a single run. India ended up winning the Test match by chasing down England's 387.

Here is Gambhir and Pietersen's complete exchange.

Can we get GG to smile? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 15, 2020

Here is how the fans reacted to Gautam Gambhir's jibe at Kevin Pietersen.

Savage 😂❤️ This banter between legends is going to be fun 🙌🏼 — Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) April 16, 2020

Gautam Gambhir donation towards COVID-19

Gautam Gambhir has been very vocal about donating during the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Here are a few tweets regarding the Gautam Gambhir donation news towards coronavirus relief work.

Heard about 2 doctors testing +ve at RML. I have sent 1000 PPE Kits there today!



Delhi Health Min stated 1.40 Lakh kits have been ordered. I request @ArvindKejriwal to expedite their delivery. Our Corona warriors need us! Situation demands being proactive not reactive@BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/kC9s9r6RU8 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 15, 2020

It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month's salary towards the Central Relief Fund.



United we stand!! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 28, 2020

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli has also made an undisclosed donation to the PM Cares Fund along with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma. Indian sport is currently at a standstill along with the rest of the world as the government tries to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Reports have suggested that IPL 2020 has been shelved for now.

