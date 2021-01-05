Gautam Gambhir Reveals Biggest Motivation In Life Post Retirement, Fans Laud Ex-cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. The southpaw was instrumental in India's triumphs at the World T20 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. After an illustrious career, Gambhir who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. The former cricketer, who is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a BJP candidate from his constituency by a big margin of 695, 109 votes despite being a first-time participant.

Netizens laud Gautam Gambhir for relentlessly working for betterment of Delhi

Ever since the Gautam Gambhir retirement news disappointed many cricket fans, the southpaw has been at the forefront of Delhi's development. Recently, the former Indian opener took to Instagram and revealed his biggest motivation. Gambhir shared a photo of himself and stated that people's belief in him is his biggest source of motivation.

As soon as Gambhir uploaded the post, gans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as netizens lauded Gambhir for his relentless work for Delhi's development. While some fans appreciated his humble nature, others praised his leadership qualities. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Gautam Gambhir Jan Rasoi initiative

Gambhir is renowned for his generous nature and he has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. He has made it a habit of helping the needy through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. Recently, Gambhir inaugurated a 'Jan Rasoi' canteen at Gandhi Nagar market in his constituency to feed the needy at â‚¹1 per plate. While launching the Gambhir Jan Rasoi initiative, the former cricketer said that five to six more such canteens will be opened in different parts of East Delhi. As per the Gambhir Jan Rasoi initiative, the next 'Jan Rasoi' will be opened in Mayur Vihar district.

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at â‚¹145 crore. His income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was â‚¹12.4 crore which includes IPL, international as well as domestic match fees. A major part of the Gautam Gambhir net worth is formed by his income from being a cricketer and brand endorsements.

Gambhir’s major sponsors included Reebok, Red Bull, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Hero Motocorp. Besides these, he endorsed several big brands during his playing days. Gambhir was appointed as the brand ambassador of CricPlay, a fantasy gaming platform. The southpaw was also announced as the brand ambassador of Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles (PSV) in January 2018.

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gautam Gambhir MP salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gautam Gambhir MP salary figures.

SOURCE: PTI

