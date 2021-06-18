Gautam Gambhir Reveals Massive Cricketing Dream That Will Come True Soon; See Picture

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. The southpaw, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gambhir, who is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a BJP candidate from his constituency by a big margin of 695,109 votes despite being a first-time participant.

Gautam Gambhir's dream project about to get completed

The 2011 Cricket World Cup hero is renowned for his generous nature and has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. He has made it a habit of helping the needy through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. The former cricketer has now decided to give something back to the sport that has given him everything.

On Thursday, Gambhir revealed his dream project - East Delhi cricket stadium was about to get completed. Taking to Twitter, the Indian veteran also shared glimpses of the new arena and stated that his dream of providing East Delhi with its very own stadium is going to turn into reality soon. Here's a look at Gambhir's East Delhi cricket stadium.

My dream project of East Delhi’s own stadium will be completed very soon! Sharing glimpses! #2YrsOfTakingOath pic.twitter.com/Hmj6TgUJ0b — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 17, 2021

As soon as Gambhir posted the tweet, fans flooded the comments section. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the former batsman for working for the betterment of the sport in the region. Here's a look at a few reactions.

East delhi is really blessed to have an MP like you 🙏🙏🙏 — Gauti Harshit Dhiman (@GautiDhiman) June 17, 2021

This is amazing. Keep doing good work. — Vijay K Singh🇮🇳 (@CAVijaySingh) June 17, 2021

Surely it'll be fulfilled! Our emperor ruling so many hearts<3 — Ekta Rani (@EktaRan79698507) June 17, 2021

Sometimes i really wonder how an MP can make such a difference. From solutions to pollution, garbage, upgrading facilities, helping in pandemic response and many more. If only we had 540 such MPs nd many more MLAs and corporators and what not. Champion on the field and off it 🙏 — Abhishek (@abhistiwari) June 17, 2021

Sir you are fulfilling all your promises, saved thousands of lives during the second wave by providing concentrators and oxygen cylinders and you're feeding thousands of people's daily at 1 rupee, you had putted all your efforts in world cup



You're such an inspiration for me🙏🙏 — mayur pathak (@Mayur3745) June 17, 2021

Your heroics on cricket field was unmatchable and now you are winning hearts by being a good and honest politician. Lots of love for you Gauti💜💜💜💜 — Antaryami Bhol (@AntaryamiBhol) June 17, 2021

Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gautam Gambhir house

According to Kreedon, Gautam Gambhir’s net worth stands at around ₹147 crore. While the 39-year-old initially earned from his cricketing career and brand endorsements, the cricketer-turned-politician now earns a salary as a public servant as well. According to multiple reports, his income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was ₹12.4 crore which includes IPL, international as well as domestic match fees.

Gambhir also serves as the brand ambassador for Pinnacle Industries' Pinnacle Specialty Vehicles. As a Member of Parliament, he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Additionally, Gautam Gambhir also receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi. Media reports revealed last year that the Gautam Gambhir house is in Rajendra Nagar area of Central Delhi where he stays with his wife and parents.

Gautam Gambhir career stats

The Gautam Gambhir career stats composes of some staggering numbers. He has represented the Indian side in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is between 2003 and 2016. In Tests, the Delhi-based batsman aggregated 4,154 runs and in ODIs and T20Is, he compiled another 5,238 and 932 runs respectively. The Gautam Gambhir career stats also composes of 20 centuries and 56 half-centuries across international formats.

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gambhir house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE SOURCE: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM