Gautam Gambhir To Leave LSG? Speculations Gather Steam Over GG's Move To Another IPL Team

Gautam Gambhir is a distinguished former Indian cricketer who left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. Known for his resolute batting style and leadership acumen, Gambhir was a key figure in Team India's success during his playing career. His journey spanned various formats, but he particularly shone during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two championship victories.

3 things you need to know

Gautam Gambhir joined LSG ahead of their inaugural season in 2022

The franchise made it to the playoffs on two consecutive occasions

Gambhir is speculated to join KKR ahead of the IPL 2024 season

Gautam Gambhir to leave LSG?

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is all set to part ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) season.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, sources indicate that Gautam Gambhir will be the next to leave LSG. A source mentioned, "After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir will now leave the IPL franchise… I can’t say anything further beyond this."

In recent developments, ex-BCCI Chief Selector MSK Prasad has joined the backroom staff of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic consultant. This addition is part of a broader restructuring that also saw Justin Langer stepping in as the head coach, succeeding Andy Flower.

There have been widespread speculations that Gambhir might return to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former Indian cricket stalwart has reportedly been engaged in discussions with the KKR management for a while now.

Gambhir enjoyed a stable stint as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Over four seasons, he consistently led the team in terms of runs, notably in 2012 when KKR clinched their inaugural IPL title. He further steered KKR to their second IPL victory in 2014, etching his name in the history books of both KKR and the league itself.

With a knack for delivering crucial performances in pressure situations, Gambhir's contributions were instrumental in India's victories in major tournaments. Beyond his cricketing prowess, Gambhir is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts and outspoken views on social issues. He is currently an active politician with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Delhi.

Image: BCCI