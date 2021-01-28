Gautam Gambhir Wants Virat Kohli To Hand Axar Patel Test Debut And 'Exclude' Ishant Sharma

The England team has reached India to take part in the high-profile four-match Test series which is scheduled to start with the India vs England 1st Test on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. Indian players have also reached Chennai and members of both squads are currently undergoing the mandatory six-day quarantine. Notably, this is India's first international assignment at home after the ungodly COVID-19 pandemic that took the world by storm.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai, one day after India vs England Test

Gautam Gambhir names his playing XI for India vs England 1st Test

It will be interesting to see the playing XI the hosts field for the India vs England 1st Test after their tour Down Under. Indian captain Virat Kohli who went on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia has returned and joined the team. Considering the return of Kohli and a few fresh names in the Indian squad, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, shared his views on what India's playing XI should look like for the first Test.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Chennai Tests to have no crowd; Ahmedabad could see fans coming in

Gambhir has kept an in-form Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as his openers for the first Test. Gill was exceptional in the Australia series as he gave India decent starts on most occasions and looked pretty comfortable against a tough Australian attack. On the other hand, Rohit who had an average series Down Under also found a place in Gambhir's playing XI because of his impeccable record at home.

Gambhir named Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 followed by Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, which is a no brainer considering the kind of experience and record they have at home. At No. 6, the former cricketer picked Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper of the side over Wriddhiman Saha which doesn't come as a surprise after the southpaw's stunning batting display in Australia.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia series compared to Ali-Frazier’s 'Thriller in Manila'; Shastri agrees

Notably, Gambhir omitted one of the heroes of the Gabba Test, Washinton Sundar and named Axar Patel over him as the all-rounder in the side. The former batsman went on to choose R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as his spinners followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over a seasoned Ishant Sharma. Gambhir wants Siraj to play the Chennai Test after his impressive outing in Australia where he led the Indian bowling attack in Bumrah's absence. Ishant Sharma who is set to return after a long injury layoff couldn't make the cut into Gambhir's playing XI for the first Test.

Gautam Gambhir Picked his India's XI for the First Tests against England:-



1. Rohit Sharma.

2. Shubman Gill.

3. Che Pujara.

4. Virat Kohli (C).

5. Ajinkya Rahane.

6. Rishabh Pant (WK).

7. Axar Patel.

8. Ravi Ashwin.

9. Kuldeep Yadav.

10. Jasprit Bumrah.

11. Mohammad Siraj. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 27, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs England: Selectors to pick squad for first two Test matches on Tuesday

SOURCE: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.