IPL 2021 Auction To Be Held On February 18 In Chennai, One Day After India Vs England Test

The BCCI on Wednesday finally confirmed the IPL auction date after much speculation. According to the latest update, the IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 (Thursday) in Chennai. As per reports, the auction is expected to be a short affair with just one day chosen for the event. The IPL auction time is yet to be confirmed by the board. Notably, the IPL 2021 auction will take just a day after the second India vs England Test that will be played from February 13-17 in Chennai.

All the eight franchises set to feature in the action-packed league announced their list of players retained and released last week. The franchises had been given a deadline of January 20 to submit their list of players. Based on the number of players released and retained, the teams will gain a certain amount in their purse allowing them to buy players at the IPL 2021 auction. As many as 139 cricketers were retained while 57 players parted ways with their franchises ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

Moreover, since the release day, three trades have taken place between the franchises with Indian cricketer, Robin Uthappa finding a new home for IPL 2021 season after he was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal. Delhi Capitals also traded all-rounders Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel to RCB in an all-cash deal.

All the franchises will head into the IPL 2021 auction with a combined salary cap of ₹196.6 crore. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the highest available balance among all franchises as they recently released two of their costliest purchases from the previous edition of the tournament, i.e. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. With a remaining purse of ₹53.20 crore, they have ₹17.30 crore more to spend than second-placed RCB with ₹35.90 crore.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among franchises with the smallest available balance in their purses. While KKR retained 17 of their IPL 2020 players, SRH retained 22 cricketers ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. They both have a balance of ₹10.75 crore each in their salary caps. Here is a look at the remaining purse of all IPL 2021 teams.

🚨NEWS🚨 - 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



No of players retained by the franchises - 1⃣3⃣9⃣

No of players released - 5⃣7⃣



More details 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 21, 2021

List of players who will go under the hammer at IPL 2021 auction

Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Prithviraj Yarra.

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

