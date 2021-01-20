India Vs Australia Series Compared To Ali-Frazier’s 'Thriller In Manila'; Shastri Agrees

The closely-fought India vs Australia 2021 Test series came to a fitting end on Tuesday, January 19. A young and depleted Indian side overcame injuries, venue’s history and fourth-innings demons to chase down 329 runs to pull off a remarkable series victory within the dying minutes of The Gabba Test. The intensity and grit displayed by both sides across four matches even prompted official broadcasters, Fox Cricket, to compare the series with the iconic ‘Ali vs Frazier Thriller in Manila’ bout of 1975.

India vs Australia’s tussle at The Gabba gets compared with 1975 boxing epic

India vs Australia 2021: Coach Ravi Shastri gets emotional over India’s series-clinching win

Indian coach Ravi Shastri was overjoyed and emotional upon India’s historic win at The Gabba. Speaking after the game, the former all-rounder said that this depleted Indian unit went through “quarantine period and multiple injuries” before stepping onto Australia’s 32-year-old ‘Fortress’ for the series-decider. Ravi Shastri added that the achievement by the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is “unreal, unimaginable and simply superb” before crediting regular skipper Virat Kohli for injecting his “character and personality” into the team.

Much like Fox Cricket, Ravi Shastri also compared The Gabba Test with the iconic ‘Ali vs Frazier Thriller in Manila’ boxing match of 1975. The match in contention was the third and final between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier for the heavyweight championship of the world. Played out at the Manila in the Philippines in front of over a billion television viewers, Ali won the bout and took home the title.

Ravi Shastri addresses Team India after historic win: watch video

WATCH - Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba.



A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss!



Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 2021: Gabba Test updates

Indian openers made their way onto the middle on Day 5 of the Gabba Test, which also marked the final day of India’s two-month-long tour of Australia that began in November last year. Chasing 328 to pull off an unlikely Day 5 match and series victory, young opener Shubman Gill scored a cracking 91 from just 146 balls while batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara guarded the wicket from his end. Rishabh Pant later played out an 89-run blinder to see India past the finishing line.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill star in India’s epic series-clinching win at The Gabba, watch video

Image source: BCCI Twitter and AP

