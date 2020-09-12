Gautam Gambhir Welcomes Yuvraj Singh's Decision Of Making Comeback To Domestic Cricket

Gautam Gambhir has welcomed Yuvraj Singh's decision of making a comeback to domestic cricket. On Wednesday, PTI had reported that the World Cup-winning all-rounder has decided to come out of retirement, giving in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association more than a year after he called it quits. The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali was the first person to approach the 38-year-old Yuvraj with an offer to come out of retirement for the benefit of Punjab cricket. He has agreed to resume for the state at least in the T20 format. Meanwhile, it was also learned that Yuvi has written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision.

'He is most welcome': Gautam Gambhir

“It’s his personal decision and each and everyone loves seeing Yuvi play. If he wants to play for Punjab so why not? You can’t force a cricketer to start or to end and if he wants to come back from retirement and play with motivation, he is most welcome,” said Gambhir while speaking to ANI.

When Yuvi announced his shocking retirement

The southpaw had called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 after which he never donned the Indian jersey again. The ex-middle-order batsman was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where he was playing for the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off due to the global pandemic.

The star all-rounder was released by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auctions and went unsold as no team had shown any interest in buying him for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event.

Yuvraj Singh Comes Out Of Retirement, Writes To BCCI About Decision; Read Details