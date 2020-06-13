Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Gautam Gambhir Wishes Him A Speedy Recovery

Gautam Gambhir has come forward and wished for Shahid Afridi's speedy recovery after the latter was tested positive for COVID-19 after being unwell since Thursday. The former Pakistan all-rounder had been involved in a series of COVId-related relief works during the pandemic's peak including a visit to the Line of Control (LoC).

'Want him to recover': Gautam Gambhir

While speaking at the cricket segment of a news channel, Gambhir said that nobody should be infected with the coronavirus and even though he has political differences with the veteran Pakistani all-rounder, the 2011 World Cup winner wants him to recover as soon as possible. Nonetheless, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst-cum-politician also made it clear that more than Afridi he wants every person infected in India to get well as soon as possible.

Both Gambhir and Afridi do not get along well with each other either personally or politically. The duo was involved in a heated exchange on the field during an ODI match at Kanpur in 2007.It all happened when Gauti had set for a single when the senior all-rounder has come in between due to which the two ended up colliding with each other and just when things started getting personal, the on-field umpire had to intervene and warned both the players. The match referee had also levied heavy fines on both the star players.

'Need prayers for a speedy recovery': Shahid Afridi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2009 T20 World Cup winner wrote he has been unwell since Thursday and that his body had been aching badly. He then revealed that he has been tested positive, unfortunately. 'Lala' then asked everyone to wish for his speedy recovery.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Afridi peddles fake narratives

Shahid Afridi has peddled hate for India on multiple occasions. He has done this multiple times in the past too & and is known for repeating these fake narratives from time to time, almost always being beaten right back by his counterpart cricketers from the Indian side, notably Gautam Gambhir. India has over the last few weeks turned up the heat on Pakistan, and made it clear in numerous operational terms that it has no business occupying PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with state broadcasters AIR and Doordarshan including weather reports of the cities in those regions in its daily updates, in addition to the diplomatic efforts of the External Affairs Ministry in shaming Pakistan for its continued infiltration of terrorists into Indian soil, which has even picked up amid the Coronavirus. In fact, social distancing isn't evident in the visuals of Afridi.