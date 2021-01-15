Marnus Labuschagne's Dropped Catch At Gabba Proves Costly For India As He Smashes Century

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne registered his fifth Test ton and his second 100 at the Gabba as he continued to trouble the Indian bowlers on Day one of the 4th Test. Dropped on 45 by India's skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Labuschagne stood his ground firm and went on to play some fine shots en route to his hundred. Labuschagne took 195 deliveries to reach the milestone, lacing his knock with nine boundaries. Forced to come in to bat early on Day one, Labuschagne and Smith steadied the ship for Australia after losing both openers Warner and Harris early to the Indian bowlers.

Labuschagne smashes 5th Test ton

Marvellous, Marnus!



Labuschagne's drop may prove costly for India

Marnus Labuschagne continued his piping hot form to put Australia in firm control after losing two early wickets on Day one at the Gabba. At tea, Labuschagne stood unbeaten at 73 runs, having faced 167 deliveries and smashing seven boundaries. The Australian batsman was also given a breather after Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropped a catch that was hit straight at him.

The 36th over, which came soon after Smith's wicket, proved to be an eventful over for the bowling team. Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in a remarkable touch in the series, was almost sent packing by a spectacular delivery from Navdeep Saini. On the fifth ball of the over, Navdeep Saini bowled a peach of a delivery that took the batsman by surprise. The speedster banged it just short of the good length mark around the off-stump, and it took a thick edge out of Labuschagne's bat as he looked to defend it.

Australia win toss, elect to bat at Gabba

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side which will be missing both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth Test starting on Friday. Pacer Shardul Thakur is playing his second Test match and Mayank Agarwal replaces Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order. Australia only has one change in Marcus Harris in place of injured Luke Pucovski. Bumrah being ruled out of the fourth Test was first reported by PTI on January 12 amidst reports that he could play even if he is 50 per cent fit. "There was never any chance of Bumrah playing but like any top team, they wouldn't like their opposition to get a psychological advantage,' a senior BCCI source privy to the development said.

