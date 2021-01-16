India Get Early Breakthrough As Thakur Picks Two, Sundar Gets Green On Day 2 At Gabba

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar provided India with an early breakthrough on Day two at the Gabba, sending the dangerous-looking duo of Cameron Green and Tim Paine packing in the first session. Rohit Sharma took yet another brilliant catch off Thakur's delivery to dismiss Australian skipper Tim Paine just after he reached his half-century. Washington Sundar bowled a breathtaking delivery that left Cameron Green baffled and resulted in the ball crashing into the stumps directly. Shortly after, Thakur struck again, this time getting tailender Pat Cummins by trapping him for a leg-before-wicket (lbw). Australia are heading towards the 350-run mark as tailenders Starc and Lyon are attempting to hold the fort at the time of publication of this story.

READ | Marnus Labuschagne's Dropped Catch At Gabba Proves Costly For India As He Smashes Century

Thakur, Sundar give India early breakthrough at Gabba

#TeamIndia on a roll!



After the initial breakthrough, Washington and Shardul pounce on the opportunity as Green (47) and Cummins (2) are back in the hut. AUS are 8 down for 315. #AUSvIND



Details - https://t.co/OgU227P9dp pic.twitter.com/1jINRMD7T7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2021

READ | Another Injury Scare For India? Navdeep Saini Complains Of Pain In Groin, Limps Off Field

Labuschagne's ton helps Aussies dominate on Day 1

After the Aussies lost their top-order batsmen including Test batting mainstay Steve Smith, Labuschagne took matters into his own hands and went after the Indian bowlers. He got a reprieve when he was batting on 37 after he was dropped by India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane at gully. The South Africa-born cricketer made the visitors pay for and notched up his fifth Test century and just when it appeared that the number three batsman was unstoppable, he was dismissed for 108 after mistiming a pull shot and was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off T Natarajan. The middle-order duo of Cameron Green (28*) and skipper Paine (38*) registered an unbeaten 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket as Australia's scorecard read 274/5 at stumps on Day 1. For India, 'Yorker King' Natarajan has been the pick of the bowlers so far with figures of 2/63 from his 20 overs on the opening day's play.

READ | Rohit Sharma Takes Blinder At Slip To Dismiss David Warner As India Strike Early At Gabba

Australia win toss, elect to bat at Gabba

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side which will be missing both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth Test starting on Friday. Pacer Shardul Thakur is playing his second Test match and Mayank Agarwal replaces Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order. Australia only has one change in Marcus Harris in place of injured Luke Pucovski. Bumrah being ruled out of the fourth Test was first reported by PTI on January 12 amidst reports that he could play even if he is 50 per cent fit. "There was never any chance of Bumrah playing but like any top team, they wouldn't like their opposition to get a psychological advantage,' a senior BCCI source privy to the development said.

READ | Natarajan, Sundar Make Test Debuts As Injury-hit India Eye To End Australia's Gabba Streak

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.