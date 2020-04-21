Sunil Gavaskar Bats For T20 World Cup To Be Held In India And Not Australia This Year

Former Indian cricket cptain Sunil Gavaskar recently made a suggestion that India can swap the T20 World Cup with Australia and host it this year instead of the event getting rescheduled for 2021. The former Team India skipper said that the Australia should host the T20 World Cup only if the coronavirus is brought under complete control in the country. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a halt.

Sunil Gavaskar speaks on holding the T20 World Cup in India

While speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar said that Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till September 30 and with the tournament scheduled to start in mid-October, hosting the event looks difficult at the moment. He added that next year (2021), the T20 World Cup is in India and If India and Australia come to an agreement with coronavirus in India flattening out by then, then both the countries can swap the hosting rights of the event. This means India would host the 2020 T20 World Cup while the 2021 edition should be in Australia. The T20 World Cup was scheduled to take place in Australia from October 18-November 15 with India hosting the 2021 edition.

IPL 2020 postponed: Sunil Gavaskar on when IPL 2020 can be conducted

The coronavirus pandemic has lead the IPL 2020 to be indefinitely postponed but there is a possibility of it being held in September. Speaking about the IPL 2020 postponed, Sunil Gavaskar said that if the T20 World Cup swap happens and the IPL 2020 is just held prior to T20 World Cup, that will provide enough practice for many players. He further said that T20 World Cup can happen in November and Asia Cup can take place in December

Sunil Gavaskar speaks about Shoaib Akhtar snowfall comment

Earlie, while appearing on former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja's YouTube channel, Sunil Gavaskar had humorously said that there were "higher chances of snowfall happening in Lahore" than an India vs. Pakistan bilateral series happening anytime soon. Shoaib Akhtar was quick to reply on Sunil Gavaskar's comment by saying that Lahore did have snowfall last year and nothing is impossible.

Recently while writing in his column for the Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar commented on Shoaib Akhtar's reply. The former opener wrote "I enjoyed Shoaib Akhtar’s superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!".