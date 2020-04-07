Sunil Gavaskar Net Worth, Salary And Latest ₹59 Lakh Donation For COVID-19 Fight

Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar was one of the highly regarded players during his time and is the first player in the history of the game to reach the 10,000-run milestone Tests. Gavaskar, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side, made an undisclosed to the PM Cares Fund amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Here, let's take a look at the latest Sunil Gavaskar net worth figure, his salary and other endorsements.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Net Worth, Investments, Salary, Personal Life And 83' Movie

Sunil Gavaskar donation: Sunil Gavaskar net worth and salary

Sunil Gavaskar has a net worth of $30 million (₹226.82 crore as of 2020) according to celebritynetworth.com. According to celebnetworth.com, Gavaskar earns close to $4.75 million (₹35.92 crore) from his commentator duties for India matches, while an additional $2.5 million (₹18.9 crore) from having the same role in the IPL. The batting legend is also credited for setting up India's first sports management company, Professional Management Group (PMG) in 1985. It hosts popular sports awards shows such as the annual CEAT Awards in Mumbai.

Sunil Gavaskar's Reason Behind ₹59 Lakh Donation For COVID-19 Fight Decoded By Son Rohan

Sunil Gavaskar net worth: Sunil Gavaskar's career retirement

Sunil Gavaskar became a popular commentator post-retirement. He was the Chairman of the ICC cricket committee before being forced to choose between his administrator and commentary duties. Gavaskar also became the first Indian cricketer to deliver the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture and also served as an advisor to the Indian team during the series against Australia. Sunil Gavaskar was appointed as the interim President of the BCCI in 2014 to oversee the IPL 2014. Gavaskar acted in the Marathi movie Savli Premachi, while played a cameo in the Hindi film Malamaal.

Also Read: Saqlain Mushtaq Gets Praised For Wearing Makeup And Wig In Comical Twitter Video: Watch

Sunil Gavaskar net worth: Sunil Gavaskar donation to PM Cares Fund

Last week, Sunil Gavaskar donated ₹59 lakh to the fight the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai cricketer Amol Muzumdar revealed the news first and expressed his gratitude. Rohan Gavaskar confirmed the news with a tweet and revealed the special reason for the specific donation. Sunil Gavaskar donated ₹35 lakh to the PM Cares Fund for scoring 35 centuries for Team India, while ₹24 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the 24 he scored for Mumbai.

🙏🏼- this was done last week . 35 because he scored 35 hundreds for India and 24 because he scored 24 for Mumbai . Prayers for everyone’s good health and that we are all safe and sound . 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) April 7, 2020

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Comically Lipsyncs Sunny Deol To Spread Awareness; Watch Video